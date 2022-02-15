LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. has decided not to run for legislature.
Hertel has served as the state senator for the 23rd district in Michigan. He was elected to the Michigan Senate in 2014.
The areas that Hertel represents include Ingham County, Alaiedon Township, Aurelius Township, Bunker Hill Township, Delhi Charter Township, East Lansing City, Ingham Township, Lansing City, Lansing Township, Leslie City, Leslie Township, Mason City, Meridian Township, Onondaga Township, Stockbridge Township, Vevay Township and White Oak Township.
Hertel is term limited in the Michigan Senate, but he could run for a seat in the House of Representatives.
You can read his statement below:
Statement made by State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr.:
After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided not to run for state House of Representatives.
7 years ago I made a commitment to the people of the 23rd Senate district that I would go to work everyday fighting for what’s best for our community and the people of Michigan. I also made a commitment to help democrats take back the state Senate. I plan to keep that commitment until the last day in this office.
I want to spend my last year in the state Senate concentrating my efforts where I can be of the most service: fighting for my constituents, working with the Governor to better our great state, and delivering a majority for Democrats in the state Senate.
I greatly appreciate all the kind words of encouragement from supporters and constituents over the last few weeks. I can promise you this, I am not done with public service. I am still as optimistic and committed I was the first day I walked into the capitol.
Let’s finish strong.State Senator, Curtis Hertel Jr.