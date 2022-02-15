LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. has decided not to run for legislature.

Hertel has served as the state senator for the 23rd district in Michigan. He was elected to the Michigan Senate in 2014.

The areas that Hertel represents include Ingham County, Alaiedon Township, Aurelius Township, Bunker Hill Township, Delhi Charter Township, East Lansing City, Ingham Township, Lansing City, Lansing Township, Leslie City, Leslie Township, Mason City, Meridian Township, Onondaga Township, Stockbridge Township, Vevay Township and White Oak Township.

Hertel is term limited in the Michigan Senate, but he could run for a seat in the House of Representatives.

You can read his statement below:

Statement made by State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr.: