State Senate approves bill to let landlords evict tenants who lie about pets being service animals

LANSING, Mich (AP) – People who falsely claim a pet is an emotional support animal could be evicted from rental properties under legislation approved Friday by the State Senate.

Pet owners seeking an exception from landlords would need to present proof from a health care provider that would explain why an emotional support animal is needed.

Landlords, under the legislation, could evict a tenant for presenting false documents.

Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican from Calhoun County, says landlords and people who need emotional support animals should know what protections are available to them. Hall says the legislation provides clarity.