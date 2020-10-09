State Senate approves three new Covid-19 bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three new Covid-19 bills will now head to the State House after senate lawmakers pass legislation in the wake of the state Supreme Court ruling, that invalidated Governor Whitmer’s emergency powers.

The first will allow Michiganders to continue receiving unemployment benefits while they remain without jobs.

Nursing home facilities will remain closed to those impacted by Covid-19 due to Senate Bill 1094.

The third bill allows boards of local governments to continue to meet virtually and still interact with the public.