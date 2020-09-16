State senate clears bill to speed up absentee voting

As a record number of mail-in ballots are expected in the election this November, some local clerks are concerned votes won’t be counted in a timely way.

Today, the state senate approved a bill that could give them a leg up.

That bill would allow clerks in high-population areas to start processing those ballots before Election Day.

They would still be counted after the polls open.

After months of sitting idle in the State Senate, the bill passed today with only two votes against it.

It now moves onto the State House.