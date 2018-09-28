State senators to take on alternative energy tax questions

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - State senators are poised to vote on a group of bills.

They will clarify whether people who have alternative energy systems in their homes should be taxed on them.

The Michigan House overwhelmingly passed the bills in June.

One of them would make "alternative energy" personal property tax-exempt.

The other would include installing, replacing or repairing those systems among repairs that don't impact the true cash value of your property.

