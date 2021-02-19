State senators want the DNR to approve wolf hunting and trapping in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Republican state senators want to pass a resolution urging the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to authorize wolf hunting and trapping by the end of the year.

The gray wolf once ranged from Alaska to Mexico, but human activity drove it to near-extinction in the Lower 48 states. It was added to the Endangered Species List in 1974, and with those federal protections in place, new populations were able to emerge in the Upper Great Lakes region and the northern Rocky Mountains. The gray wolf was de-listed in January, leaving individual states to decide how to manage the species.

Supporters of that decision say the wolf population is now stable in the contiguous United States and hunting the predators will help minimize negative interactions between humans and wolves.

Opponents say the wolf populations are not stable, and the species is still far from being restored across its natural range. The wolf has been de-listed before and was put back on the endangered species list not long afterward.

Senate Resolution 0015, introduced by State Sens. Ed McBroom and Jon Bumstead, urges the DNR to organize wolf hunting and trapping in Michigan in this calendar year.

The resolution acknowledges that the DNR is in the middle of updating its wolf management plan, with a goal of finishing before the end of 2021. However, it says there is no reason to put off wolf hunting and trapping until that process is complete.

It adds that there is also no requirement for a statewide public opinion survey or study to be completed before authorizing a wolf hunt.

For now, the only legal reason to kill a wolf in Michigan is to protect a person or animal from a wolf attack. Public Act 290 of 2008 allows someone to use lethal force against a wolf that is in the process of injuring or killing their livestock, and Public Act 318 of 2008 gives the same protections to a dog. The mere presence of a wolf near livestock or a dog does not allow the owner to use lethal force.