State starts new project to test blood from firefighters for PFAS

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state of Michigan is now collecting blood samples from firefighters in an attempt to learn more about the effects of toxic and cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS.

These toxic chemicals are used as an element to extinguish high-temperature fires, such as burning jet fuel, but can cause serious issues like cancer.

The state health department launched the “PFAS in firefighters of Michigan Surveillance Project.” It’s a multi-year, $1-million bio-monitoring effort to assess firefighter exposure to these “forever chemicals.”

The program invites firefighters to have their blood sampled for the presence of PFAS and so they can be monitored for health problems down the road.

For more information on the program, you can contact the Department of Health and Human Services at (517) 241-3740.