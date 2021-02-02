State superintendent recommends increasing the number of school days

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Superintendent Michael Rice wants state lawmakers to increase the amount of time students spend in classrooms next year to help make up for the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rice offered that recommendation today during a joint meeting of the State House Education Committee and the State Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee. He says the 180 days students are required to be in school was insufficient even before the pandemic started.

In a press release, Rice references students in high-performing nations spending more time in school. Australia, Japan, and Denmark all require their students to attend at least 200 days of school each year.

“Students and staff need more days next year coming out of the pandemic,” Dr. Rice said. “The state legislature should raise the minimum number of days to underscore the need for more time.”

However, Rice also suggested a nuanced approach. He said while some districts will need to increase school days for all of their students, others could increase instructional time for specific groups or even specific students.

“We also need to reduce our early elementary class sizes where educators are laying the literacy and math skill foundation that will be necessary for success as students continue in school,” he added. “Nothing is more critical to the success of young people in school than literacy skills.”