State to add 5 COVID-19 test sites, including 1 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Five new neighborhood COVID-19 testing sites are being opened this week by the Michigan Department of the Health and Human Services, including a site in south Lansing.

In addition to the Lansing site, facilities will open in Detroit, Saginaw, Niles and Wayne this week. They join 12 other sites in Albion, Detroit, Ecorse, Flint, Graying and Roseville.

Testing is free and locations were chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus.

Language translation is being provided at all sites, as well as assistance for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The new site in Lansing is located at the Epicenter of Worship at 517 W. Jolly Road.

It will be open Thursday, Sept. 10. Hours: Tuesdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1” or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised. Online registration is available at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest through Solv.