State to hand out free overdose reversal drug; largest 1-day effort in nation

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are partnering with the Michigan Celebrate Recovery Walk and Rally and pharmacies statewide on Saturday to provide more than 50,000 free naloxone kits.

Those kits will be available to anyone who needs the life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

“This is a great day for people across the state who need access to a safe recovery,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Residents can pick up a kit at one of over 1,000 participating pharmacies, at no cost, with no need for a prescription, insurance, or identification.

It is expected that Saturday’s event will be the largest single-day distribution of naloxone in Michigan as well as among the largest in the nation.

Michigan is one of the few states to host a Naloxone Distribution Day offering free and anonymous access to thousands of kits.



The over 1,000 pharmacies participating in naloxone distribution include several major chains as well as local, independent pharmacies.

>>>ONLINE: Fighting opioid epidemic



