State tops 66,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 66,173 total coronavirus cases and 5,975 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. That is an increase of 297 cases and three deaths from Sunday’s report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Sunday confirmed 65,876 cases and 5,972 deaths.

Meanwhile, organizers say they will begin collecting voter signatures within days for a veto-proof measure that would repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the pandemic.

The ballot committee Unlock Michigan announced its plan after the state elections board approved a summary of the petition Monday.

It would rescind a 1945 law that the Democratic governor has cited to close businesses, limit gathering sizes and restrict other activities to curb the coronavirus.

The group, which has ties to Republicans, needs about 340,000 valid signatures.