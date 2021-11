LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Be mindful of your speed this afternoon because police are out cracking down on speeding and careless rivers around Lansing. They are expected to be out from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to a tweet from MSP First District, deputies will be focusing on speed, as well as careless and reckless driving.

Deputies also reminded Michiganders to fasten their seatbelts.