GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Election officials and police are investigation allegations that someone tried to sell Michigan election equipment.

In a Thursday statement, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are allegations someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, which helps voters with disabilities mark their ballot.

“We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal acquired in Michigan. Voter assist terminals are not used to tabulate ballots, but are typically used by voters with disabilities who need assistance marking their ballot privately at polling places,” Benson said in the statement. “While our elections remain secure and safe, we take seriously all violations of election law and will be working with relevant authorities to ensure there are consequences for those who break the law.”

In a tweet, Benson said the equipment was allegedly from Wexford County.

A Michigan State Police spokesperson confirmed that the Cadillac Post is investigating a missing voter assist terminal.

Voting equipment was at the center of a separate MSP investigation. That investigation started in February at the request of Benson’s office, after it received a tip that a third party had been given access to voting tabulator equipment in Roscommon County. Nine people, including Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and GOP candidate for state attorney general Matt DePerno, could face charges as a result of that investigation.