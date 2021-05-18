State workers to resume in-person work July 12th

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan state workers will return to the office on July 12th.

The Office of State Employer sent a letter to all state employees Monday, confirming the return to in-person working. The letter read in light of the state reaching phase one of the MI Vacc to Normal plan, employees could legally start returning to work on May 24th, but they’re keeping their original July timeline.

Phase one of the governor’s plan called for 55% of Michiganders getting their first dose of the vaccine plus two weeks for restrictions to be lifted.

According to the letter, employees will soon be hear from their agency leadership teams and managers about what the new normal will look like and the timing for return to state office buildings, including any phase-in periods.

The Office of the State Employer also took time to encourage employees to get the vaccine if they’ve not already gotten the shot. Those looking to do so can use vaccinefinder.org, which will list locations near you and has information on how to register. You can also get information at Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.