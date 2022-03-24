LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After coming to an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure supplemental that will work to improve water, transportation, high-speed internet, parks and housing; Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Jim Stamas, House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert, and State Budget Director Christopher Harkins issued the following statements.

Statements on bipartisan infrastructure deal:

“Today we have proven once again that here in Michigan, we get things done together. We are so proud to announce that we have reached a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure supplemental to invest in our shared priorities including drinking water, high-speed internet, housing, and parks. These are tough times for families, small businesses, and communities, and this bipartisan supplemental will help grow our economy, create jobs, and invest in every region of our state. I look forward to signing this supplemental when it reaches my desk and continuing in this spirit of collaboration to pass another balanced, bipartisan budget that delivers on the kitchen-table issues.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“Senate Bill 565 features critical funding to help our communities improve their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, support dam safety, boost broadband connectivity, and enhance our state and local parks. By successfully working together, we’ve reached an agreement on historic funding to make Michigan an even better place to raise a family, live and work – and I look forward to seeing the results of these transformative investments.” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, Jim Stamas

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to make monumental improvements to the structural foundation of Michigan communities for decades to come. We must take advantage of it and do it the right way. This plan will use one-time resources available today to benefit our children and grandchildren for the rest of their lives – which is extremely important given the potential ramifications of current federal policies in future years.” Rep. Thomas Albert, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee

“Our bipartisan agreement is proof of what is possible when we collaborate. I look forward to working with the legislature as they work to pass this supplemental in the days ahead and for the governor to sign it soon. There are many noteworthy investments in this deal which will benefit the state for the long-term, including funding to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor, expand high-speed internet and build housing in underserved rural and urban areas, protect drinking water for families, and improve state and local parks throughout the state. I am grateful to Senator Stamas, Representative Albert, and the staff for their hard work in getting this across the finish line.” State Budget Director, Christopher Harkins

In terms of water, the bipartisan infrastructure deal will address repairing failing septic systems, replacing lead service lines, and helping assist communities with handling toxic contaminants such as PFAS.

It will also Invest in regional projects, repairing dams in Edenville and Sanford and replacing 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor.

When it comes to transportation, the deal will focus on repairing more roads and bridges, and improving overall public transportation.

The deal also plans on connecting more households and small businesses to quick and reliable high-speed internet.

Another priority will be Improving state and local parks and trails to increase tourism and build up the outdoor recreation industry.

Another focus will be on striving to assist families so they can stay in their homes, fund construction of affordable housing units and accomplish more home repairs.