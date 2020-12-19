State’s invasive species webinar series returns next month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state is bringing back its “Not MI Species” webinar series to highlight efforts being taken to protect Michigan’s ecosystem.

It’s a monthly series of live presentations, each focused on a different aspect of fighting off invasive species. Those are plants, animals, and fungi that are not native to Michigan but have started shoring up in our state, usually due to human activity. The worst ones pose a threat to Michigan’s native species, crops, water systems, and even public health.

“Not MI Species” will return at 9:00 a.m. on January 22nd with “Hemlock Rescue.” That program will detail the labor-intensive process of inspecting Michigan’s trees for the hemlock woolly adelgid, a tiny insect that can gradually kill off large numbers of native eastern hemlocks.

In the following months, the series will cover the connection between recreational boating and invasive species, the threat posed by the spotted lanternfly, and how to spot invasive plants in Michigan’s lakes.

