LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for work, the statewide in-person and virtual MI Trades Career Fair has been scheduled for Friday, May 12.

The following departments and agencies will participate in the career fair:

Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA)

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)

Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC)

Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB)

Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC)

Department of Health and Human Services

The idea of the fair is to help skilled and professional trade workers across the state get connected with job opportunities.

If you need help with the application process, department recruiters and Civil Service Commission staff will be available. For veterans, Department of Military and Veteran Affairs will also be present for anyone who needs to apply for a veterans’ preference

The in-person MI Trades Career Fair is scheduled for Friday, May 12, from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Commons Center, 400 S. Pine Street, Lansing. Parking is free.