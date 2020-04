Protesters are gathering at the State Capitol to call for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to drop her “Stay Home-Stay Safe” restrictions.

The protest organizers claim this is a “Rally for Liberty”.

A protest two weeks ago drew thousands of vehicles and people to the area around the Capitol.

This protest is scheduled be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

