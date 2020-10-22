Steals and Deals: 1-in-4 Americans already done shopping this holiday season

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– If you think it’s too early to talk about holiday shopping, listen to this: 1-in-4 Americans have not only started but already finished their shopping this year.

According to Lending Tree, shoppers across the country are taking advantage of the re-vamped holiday sales this year as retailers try to get away from Black Friday crowds due to Covid-19.

A late Amazon Prime Day last week also helped spur the early hunt for those holiday steals and deals.

If you haven’t started yet, don’t worry. Keep in mind, you are among “the norm” with 75-percent of people still on the hunt for holiday deals and there’s no doubt there will be plenty to be found in the weeks ahead.