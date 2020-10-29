Steals and Deals: Black Friday sales are here

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– We aren’t even out of October but Black Friday sales are already underway.

Best Buy released it’s official Black Friday ad early and plans a month long of sales to help get shoppers in and out before holiday crowds can form amid COVID-19.

Many major retailers announced plans to cut down on the holiday rush of Black Friday this year and plan to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

While some stores do plan to open early on Black Friday you can expect even longer lines outside as stores limit the number of customers allowed in the doors.