Steals and Deals: Discount travel sights could be costing you more money

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re currently in the midst of summer travel season and people are looking for the best deals out there.

If you book your trips through discount travel sites, you could be setting yourself up to lose money.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a website called reservations.com, which can be found through a simple Google search.

Reservations.com has an F rating with the BBB– but they continue to get reports of scams.

When you google or search a hotel online, reservations.com will pop up.

The BBB says many people don’t look at the actual web address and that’s where they get into trouble.

“Consumers intended or felt they were booking directly with the hotel when in fact they were booking with the company with a third party booking site.”

So what happened to people who booked through that site?

Most have shown up to their hotels that had no record of their reservations, so they had to pay again and never get their money back.

There are legitimate discount sites out there, you just have to find them. You can always check out the Better Business website to make sure it’s reputable.