Steals and Deals: Keeping your heat on while keeping your bills down

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, we have a warning about home heating prices. Prices are expected to soar this winter by at least 30%.

Saving money goes beyond putting on a sweater and lowering the thermostat. You can try a smart thermostat, like The Nest.

The Nest lets you program different temps at specific times on your smartphone. The company estimates it saves users 10 to 12% on heating costs each year.

And now, Amazon is getting into the game with its Alexa compatible thermostat, which will be on the market in November.

If you want a simpler fix, the U.S. Energy Department says, swap out the old dirty filter on your furnace, which can save you between 5 and 15% on your heating bill.

The Natural Gas Association says if customers have trouble paying their natural gas bills, there are programs that can help.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is the federal program that helps people pay their energy bills, they have enough money to do so. But it’s not just for a family can have to $40,000 a year and still qualify.