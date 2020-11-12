Steals and Deals: Second Hand Shopping Trend

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The COVID-19 pandemic is fueling a second-hand shopping surge.

Second-hand stores across the country are seeing a flood of donations and items put up for sale as shoppers are eagerly snapping up bargains for 50-70% off retail prices.

With the holiday shopping season here, the question is… is a second-hand present technically a “re-gift” or a brilliant idea?

No matter what you decide, there’s no question this second-hand industry is thriving in the tens of billions of dollars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan