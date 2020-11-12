Steals and Deals: Second Hand Shopping Trend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The COVID-19 pandemic is fueling a second-hand shopping surge.

Second-hand stores across the country are seeing a flood of donations and items put up for sale as shoppers are eagerly snapping up bargains for 50-70% off retail prices.

With the holiday shopping season here, the question is… is a second-hand present technically a “re-gift” or a brilliant idea?

No matter what you decide, there’s no question this second-hand industry is thriving in the tens of billions of dollars.