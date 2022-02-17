LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the work-from-home trend continues, there’s a good chance many of you are thinking about some upgrades around the house.

Tech guru Dan Ackerman has some smart home tech that could actually help you save money- and make your day a little brighter.

Ackerman said it’s best to start small.

“You’ve got to start with the small things, little appliances do. All right, listen, I’m not going to lie,” said Ackerman. “You don’t need a smart toaster, but if you’re going to get one, they’re kind of fun,” he said.

His suggestion: Revolution InstaGLO toaster. He said his favorite feature is the side touchscreen.

From the kitchen to the living room, there’s even smart blinds for your home.

“They just go up automatically. We’re not quite there yet. This switch spot, however, connects to your curtains, like a little robot and it just pulls them this way. Pulls them that way you can have your Alexa do it. You can do it on an app and you just throw a couple of these on, and we’re not in the future. All the blinds are perfect and smart and everything, but this is a good intermediate step,” continued Ackerman.

A majority of these gadgets come with energy monitoring tools.

“So you can see from an app on your phone, how much power you’re using. And if you go outside and leave stuff on, you can just tell it, oh, turn off that light, turn off that.”

Want to know more about the latest smart home innovation? Watch the video in the player above.