Steals and Deals: What gifts should you buy for the holidays?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Steals and Deals, we are talking holiday shopping issues

Unfortunately, the backlog at our nation’s ports could lead to supply issues this holiday season. Additionally, it will likely have an affect on those discounts we are accustomed to.

The holiday sales likely won’t be as good as they usually are.

According to Adobe Analytics, discounts are already have been weaker in the face of shortages and surging online demand and prices are also on the rise.

So this holiday shopping season, they forecast discounts in the 5 to 25% range compared to the usual average of 10 to 30%

This year with shortages and very little excess inventory across the board, retailers have less incentive to entice shoppers through the doors because it could come down to shopping anywhere you can actually find that certain item.

“The top three items that you should purchase now are new and popular electronics, toys and video games and board games. Stand mixers and I’m also gonna throw in a fourth and I’m gonna say stick vacuums,” said Annemarie Conte, the deputy editor of Wirecutter.

Bottom line: get shopping early. In fact, here are some hot ticket things you should be grabbing now.