Steals & Deals: Protect Yourself From Online Vehicle Sales Scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– This week on “Steals and Deals” we are talking about online vehicle sales scams.

More and more people are shopping online amid the COVID-19 pandemic and vehicle sales are growing quickly.

The Michigan Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam using false advertisements posted on social media.

If you are in the market for a new vehicle, it’s best to shop locally. The BBB says most scam ads are for vehicles “out of state.”

To protect yourself, you should shop with a well known local company or make sure you can physically see and drive the vehicle yourself if you are dealing with a private seller.

The BBB warns, never send money in the form of gift cards or to a third-party you don’t know.