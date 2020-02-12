Steering wheel stops steel beam from impaling driver on I-96

A Michigan man feels very lucky to be alive, after a steel beam crashed through his front windshield, missing him by inches.

“I was feeling this is it. This is my day,” said driver Johnnie Lowe.

This is what Johnnie Lowe saw barreling toward him on I-96 in near Williasmton in Ingham County.

“When it bounced off the concrete, I seen it was steel and then I knew this was going down. And then I just braced myself and went like that and then.”

Miraculously that steel beam stopped inches from his chest.

“It folded the dash like like that. Then here’s the steering wheel, so the piece of steel was on the steering wheel and the one lip of the dash.”

Somehow the Romulus father of three stayed calm and managed to pull over.

“I’m looking at my windshield with a big slice right in front of me with a big six foot piece of steel sticking out of it and half of it, about a half a foot away from me.”

Johnnie was driving this 26 foot box truck to Lansing Thursday to pick up auto parts for DNC Logistics.

He says a flatbed truck changed lanes and the steel beam fell off and hit the freeway.

“Thank God it was flipping ’cause it came like that down.”

After calling police, johnny called the company.

“I immediately thought that he was pinned inside the truck. Um, severely hurt. I wouldn’t think a, that it would go any other way,” said Jerry Babcock, general manager of DNC Diagnostics.

General manager, Jerry Babcock, was in disbelief Johnny wasn’t hurt.

“It was like being in the middle of an explosion of glass. I mean, I, when I got home, I had to take a vacuum cleaner and suck out glass out of my ears.”

“The trucks are a whole other issue that we could care less about. Uh, we were just worried about Johnny’s safety,” said Babcock.

“I’m one lucky man. Well, I feel like I need to go play the lottery. Definitely,” concludes Lowe.

The driver of flatbed truck did not stop.

Lowe finds it hard to believe the driver didn’t notice the steel beam had fallen off.

He’s asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call police.