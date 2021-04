EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – MSU Football recruit Steffan Johnson has been dropped from the team after he was arrested and accused of a sex crime in Florida on Wednesday, reports Detroit News reporter Matt Charboneau.

Steffan Johnson will no longer be part of the MSU football program after his arrest in Florida this week pic.twitter.com/BrmdM6zJVn — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) April 30, 2021

A press release from the Football program stated “Michigan State football informed Steffan Johnson today that he will not be a member of the Spartan program.”

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>