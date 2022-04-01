JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County kids will now have the opportunity to show off their creativity and knowledge.
The Michigan State University Precision Health Department announced that on Sunday, April 9, a STEM and Science Fest will kick off at Columbia Central High School in Brooklyn, MI.
Katie Powell, a Research Assistant at Michigan State University who says she has a passion for building interest in the STEM fields, created this event that pushes kids to step out of their comfort zone.
Powell has been awarded over $3,000 in educational scholarships through the Miss America Scholarship Program and will compete for additional scholarships at the state competition in June.
“As a young girl growing up in a science focused family, I realized not all kids are introduced to the topic in a fun and interesting way. I want to change that and this event may be the first step for a young person to find the fun in STEM and science related fields.”Katie Powell, a Research Assistant at Michigan State University
Powell’s colleagues and the Precision Health Department staff will craft intriguing and interactive demonstrations for the free event where kids can have a true hands on adventure with science.
Free booth demonstrations and experiments:
- Fun with Fossils: Kids can learn about the origin of fossils with a demonstration and then take home their very own trilobite fossil.
- Make and eat their very own ice cream made with liquid nitrogen.
- Learn about various kinds of bacteria and take home a specimen that glows in the dark.
- Learn about genetics and how each person is unique. Each kid can make and take their own genetic bracelet as a reminder.