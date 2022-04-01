JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County kids will now have the opportunity to show off their creativity and knowledge.

The Michigan State University Precision Health Department announced that on Sunday, April 9, a STEM and Science Fest will kick off at Columbia Central High School in Brooklyn, MI.

Katie Powell, a Research Assistant at Michigan State University who says she has a passion for building interest in the STEM fields, created this event that pushes kids to step out of their comfort zone.

Powell has been awarded over $3,000 in educational scholarships through the Miss America Scholarship Program and will compete for additional scholarships at the state competition in June.

“As a young girl growing up in a science focused family, I realized not all kids are introduced to the topic in a fun and interesting way. I want to change that and this event may be the first step for a young person to find the fun in STEM and science related fields.” Katie Powell, a Research Assistant at Michigan State University

Powell’s colleagues and the Precision Health Department staff will craft intriguing and interactive demonstrations for the free event where kids can have a true hands on adventure with science.

Free booth demonstrations and experiments: