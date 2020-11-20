Stockbridge cancels light parade, still proceeds with other holiday activities

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Stockbridge is cancelling its holiday light parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook.

The light parade and several other activities of the Festival of Lights Event on Saturday, November 28th 2020 are now called off.

However, the event will still go on with some other activities including the following:

Santa & Mrs. Claus will be stopping by Stockbridge this year and with a reindeer as well.

They will fly into town and arrive at the Eaton Community Bank, in order to meet and greet every Child they can, through the Drive-Thru window of the Bank.

Other activities include (from 9 to 5 p.m.)

*Shop Small Business Saturday in Downtown Stockbridge

*Holiday Hometown Chase (Started on Nov.14th) see other posts for details.

2-5pm

*Santa & Mrs. Claus @ and Sponsored by Eaton Community Bank ! Goody bags for Kids!!!

*Santa’s Reindeer @ Eaton Community Bank

*Outdoor DIY Family Photo Opportunities at the Village benches around town.

*Strolling Carolers throughout the sidewalks of town.

6pm and ongoing thru Dec.

*Outdoor Drive Thru- Light Show Synchronized to Music @ Stockbridge Bowling Alley thru Dec. Sponsored by Apex Clean Energy and Stockbridge Bowl.

Virtual Ongoing Events Until Dec. 20th

*Virtual Gingerbread House Contest is Extended to get your photos submitted by Dec.20th.

*Hometown Christmas Light Up Contest for Munith, Stockbridge & Gregory. We are looking for the BEST Decorated House in EACH Small Town. One Winner in Each Town. Winners get $100.00 ea. Submit pictures and addresses to Chamber messenger or email please.

*Virtual Woodcarving performed by Mike Swagart of SWAG Chainsaw ART, Dansville. You will see a “Live Carving” and be able to purchase artwork online.

FOOD, FRESH Christmas Trees, Garland & Wreaths:

Food:

(As you are exploring downtown Stockbridge, Please visit our local Restaurants for your meals & snacks throughout the day.)

McDonald’s-Bird Dr.

Stockbridge Bowl Sparty’s-Clinton St.

Hungry Howie’s-Clinton St.

Subway @ Mugg n Bopp’s=Clinton St.

Mugg n Bopp’s-Clinton St.

Plane Food Market-Elizabeth St.

Cravingz Coffee & Sandwich Shop-Clinton St.

Rob’s Pizza-N.Clinton St.

Medina’s Mexican Restaurant-W.Main St.

Double Deuce Diner-W.Main St.

Fresh Christmas Tree’s, Garland & Wreaths:

Doug Mills Tree’s- by Double Deuce Diner on W. Main St.

L&B Outlet- W. Main St.

Gee Farms Nursery & Greenhouse-14928 Bunkerhill

Waterloo Farm Museum-Waterloo Munith Rd., Munith

We Hope to Bring a Safe and Happy Holiday Experience to Our Community and Businesses.

Wishing You & Yours, Safe & Healthy Holiday’s.

The Stockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce