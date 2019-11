STOCKBRIDGE, Mich., —

Stockbridge High School students were evacuated this morning.

Firefighters tell 6 News there was a bomb threat written on a wall. Students were evacuated to the fire department until parents could pick them up. Michigan State University Police Department is on the scene with a K-9 team and walking through the building right now.

The junior/senior high school serves students in grades 7-12.

This is a developing story. For more updates, check WLNS.com.