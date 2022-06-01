BUNKERHILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A 25-year-old Stockbridge man suffered serious injuries after crashing into a deer while on a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 5400 block of S. Williamston Rd., according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was driving on Williamston Road when he ran into the deer.

He was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.

The crash is still being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.

If you have any information regarding the crash, call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517)-676-8202.