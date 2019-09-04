‘Stop the Bleed’ training teaches hundreds life saving skills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of state employees learned skills on how to ‘Stop the Bleed.’

“20 percent more of people who die from bleeding could live, if the people next to them knew what to do,” said MMSN, RN, ANCS-BC at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Trauma Department, Matthew Budd.

‘Stop the Bleed’ is a campaign and call-to-action to help people learn ways to reduce bleeding from deep lacerations, cuts and gunshot wounds.

“People who come home from this program understand how to recognize what life threatening bleeding is and when somebody might be in real danger,” said Budd.

From cloth to evening using t-shirts, people got the chance to learn simple ways to stop a bleed without needing any medical training or supplies. People also got to try and practice using tourniquets, which are used to stop the bleeding from a wound.

“Tourniquets were taboo for so long and they thought that this was a last ditch effort and now the evidence is showing that using these sooner can actually save more lives,” said Clinical Improvement Nurse for Sparrow Trauma Services, Christopher Stimson.

The main purpose is for people to learn how they can help save a life.

“I think that people go home feeling empowered from this education and they can make a difference,” said Budd.