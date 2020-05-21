Stores react to Governors decision to allow opening by appointment

Kellie Johnson is a small business owner with a big space at her consignment store in Okemos.

She believes the Governors decision to allow businesses to open back up by appointment is a step in the right direction, but it’s still frustrating because not every store is set up the same, and she wishes her store could have more than ten people inside.

“I have 24,000 square feet, and that store has 2,000 square feet, so if they can have ten. It should be by square feet, but it feels like when they sit down, and make these decisions they don’t necessarily talk them through, and they certainly aren’t asking us our opinion,” said Kellie’s Consignments owner, Kellie Johnson.

The Michigan Retailers Association says, they are relieved stores can finally open again, and they believe it will be no different than having a walk in appointment.

“You will walk into a barber shop, or a hair salon, or wherever, and you expect, and hope that you can get in right away, well sometimes you can’t, and they tell you to come back at a different time, so I think that ‘s what will be applied to retail. You may go to a store, and just not be able to get in right away,” said Spokesperson For the Michigan Retailers Association Meegan Holland.

Johnson says, she will follow the guidelines, but worries about the continued financial implications of all of it.

“Small businesses don’t have a surplus. We are not the big guys, and we don’t have a lot of money sitting in the bank in case something like this happens. We have something in place in case you have a bad week, maybe a month if you are lucky, but not two and a half months.”

Johnson says, all the community support means everything, and she hopes more customers can return soon.