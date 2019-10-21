Storm damage closes state park till Spring

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - An 84-year-old Delta County man died Saturday after an all-terrain vehicle rollover accident.

An investigation showed Charles Dedic appeared to have lost control of his side-by-side ATV. The machine rolled over and he was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pinned underneath the ATV and face down in a water hole.

Dedic was found by his son, who pulled his father from the water and called 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers.

Rough trails prevented first responders from getting an ambulance to Dedic. Instead, a DNR patrol truck was used to transport him out while conservation officers continued to try to resuscitate him. Unfortunately they were unable to resuscitate the man.