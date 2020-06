FOWLER, Mich (WLNS) – The fast-moving storms that hit parts of mid-Michigan took out power to just under 2,000 people in the Fowler area.

As of 1:30 p.m. this is the area affected:

Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power.

You can check for updates on power outages for customers of Consumers Energy, Lansing Board of Water and Light and DTE.

If you see a power line on the ground do not get closer than 25 feet from it. Always assume that all power lines are live and potentially deadly.