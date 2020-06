The stimulus checks directed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, at the end of March have sparked plenty of questions. Chief among those is when the checks will arrive in bank accounts or mail boxes — and as many as 35 million people may still be waiting for their payments, according to some lawmakers.

The IRS reports it has sent about 159 million stimulus payments as of early June. Yet a new analysis finds that between 30 million to 35 million people, including millions of seniors and poor households, may still be waiting for their payments, according to the analysis from the House Ways and Means Committee.