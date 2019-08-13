OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Gaten Matarazzo from the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’ was in Okemos today.
The NeverEnding Story singing star was in Stateside Deli & Restaurant only a few days after his band played in Detroit.
The actor who plays Dustin Henderson is one of six members of the New Jersey-based group, Work in Progress. His sisters Carmen and Sabrina are also in the group, according to the bands website.
Gaten was on tour with the band since early August and played a show in Detroit on August 9th, but according to the website, the next five stops of the tour have been postponed.
‘Stranger Things’ have happened in Okemos
