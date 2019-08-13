‘Stranger Things’ have happened in Okemos

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) - A new crowdfunding campaign was announced today for the final piece of the Wilson Center Auditorium renovation in St. Johns.

The campaign is being offered through Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and local nonprofit St. Johns Schools Foundation for Excellence.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $20,000 by September 20, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

“Bringing long-awaited, vacant spaces to life is one of the joys of this program,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Katharine Czarnecki.

This campaign will update the lighting, which will allow the Wilson Center Auditorium to finally open.

“By restoring the Wilson Center Auditorium to host community theatre and more, St. Johns will also be honoring its history and traditions,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and executive director of the Michigan Municipal League.

Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League and Patronicity, in which residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC.