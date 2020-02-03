Stricter anti-bullying bills for schools in Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan is asking for public comments after filing a settlement against a company that contaminated residential water with PFAS.

Wolverine Worldwide Inc. was sued by the Michigan Attorney General in January of 2018. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy as well as Plainfield and Algoma townships later joined the suit.

The proposed Consent Decree would resolve the lawsuit requires Wolverine to pay $69.5 million to extend municipal water to more than 1,000 properties.

They must also continue to operate and maintain drinking water filters in the North Kent County study area and continue residential drinking water well sampling to protect the public.

“This settlement will bring much needed relief to the residents and environment of North Kent County," said EGLE Director Liesl Eichler Clark in a written statement. "EGLE looks forward to seeing the important work outlined in this agreement completed.”

Officials have scheduled a public comment session on February 10th at Rockford High School to hear residents' input on the proposal. The State will accept comments via email on the proposed Consent Decree through February 13th.

“We must hold Wolverine accountable, but we also must hear from the people hit hardest by PFAS contamination in the affected communities,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release.

The State will review the comments and prepare a responsiveness document that will be publicly available and filed with the court.

For the proposal to resolve the lawsuit, the Consent Decree must still be approved by U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff.