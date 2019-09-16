STRIKE: The view from the picket line at GM Grand River plant

After a tense weekend of meetings with General Motors and union leaders, employees walked out of facilities around the country, including here in Lansing.

For workers on the picket line, it’s a mixed bag of emotions.

Some say they’re excited, others say they are nervous and even scared.

Many are anxious to find out what happens next and when this strike could end.

Many of the workers didn’t want to give their names or go on camera..but they did talk about how they’re feeling about this.

They told 6 News they’re worried about the financial strain this could take on them and their families.

Some have worked at the GM Grand River plant for twenty years or more and they are proud to work here.

They say they want GM to stand by them the way they stood by the company during tough times.

UAW 652 president Randy Freeman says they’ve prepared the best they can and all they can do now is stand firm.

“I’ve been telling them for a year, contract’s coming. Get ready. You’d rather be prepared and not need it, than not be prepared and need it. So we plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Freeman also told 6 News, union leaders and GM leaders should be meeting sometime today.

Above all he says he wants them to come to the table and do what’s best for the employees.

Earlier today Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered her support for picketers.

Always proud to stand with UAW members fighting for good jobs and fair wages. I’m hopeful the UAW and GM can negotiate and ratify a contract quickly so Michigan’s autoworkers can get back on the job as soon as possible, as this is so important to our economy. pic.twitter.com/BnVAFIlm9D — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 16, 2019

Lansing mayor Andy Schor and a number of elected officials have also offered support for the striking workers.