“Strive for a Safer Drive” serves to eliminate teen traffic crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This year is the 11th “Strive for a Safer Drive” (S4SD), which serves as a way to combat traffic crashes, the leading cause of death for teens.

Students at 38 Michigan high schools will have the chance to become excellent drivers through the program that strives to make teens better and safer drivers.

In 2020, there were 473,443 licensed drivers aged 15 to 20 that accounted for 7.3% of all traffic deaths in Michigan. 51.9% of those deaths were the driver.

S4Sd is a public-private partnership between Ford Motor Company Fund’s Driving Skills for Life program and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

Inexperience and risk-taking are the major aspects that lead to teen-driver fatalities.

Participating high schools: