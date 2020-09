Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — A structure fire broke out in Jackson Wednesday afternoon at USA Car Care on MLK Drive between Detroit St. and Homewild Ave.

There’s plenty of smoke still in the area and the road is closed.

Jackson Fire Department is on the scene.

WKMH took a live Facebook video of the fire, which is pasted below:

>> This is a developing story. 6 News is sending a crew and will update this post accordingly.