Students anonymously raise concerns over harassment at Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A group of students reached out to 6 News alleging they have been sexually harassed while at Lansing Catholic High School.

The letter begins with the following. The full copy of the letter can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

“We are a group of Lansing Catholic High School students, across all grades, who are writing to our local media for help. We are writing anonymously because we fear retaliation from our school should they become aware of us as individuals (but there are over 40 of us writing). We are asking for your help. There is sexual harassment by our staff occurring at our school against the females. We are being harassed, embarrassed and demeaned based on how our uniforms fit our bodies. We are ogled, stared at and inspected on a daily basis by both male and female staff.

“We are absolutely not opposed to wearing a uniform, but on a daily basis the female students are made to feel uncomfortable about how they look in these uniforms.”

On Thursday, 6 News received the following response from Doug Moore, Principal of Lansing Catholic High School:

Lansing Catholic High School places the greatest importance on the safety and well-being of its students and has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment within the school community. Our school uniform policy is long established and widely supported by our families but in recent months some students and parents have expressed concern about the way the policy is being upheld, feedback we both encourage and welcome. In the light of today’s letter to local media, we would continue to urge any students or parents with any such concerns to come forward to either Lansing Catholic High School or the Diocese of Lansing so that the safety and well-being of all within our school community can be maintained.

The full letter: