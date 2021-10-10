“Students for Cooperation” march through downtown EL to protest climate change

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A social-justice group called, “Students for Cooperation” were marching and protesting at Michigan State University’s campus against the issue of climate change.

The goal of today’s protest was to get the community’s attention regarding climate action and letting our elected officials know they care about this pressing issue.

A protester told 6 News it’s to get the attention of local lawmakers to take a deeper look at this problem. The group also says they cover many humanitarian issues.

“We want to get people involved and focus on what elected officials can do,” said Spencer Leslie, a member of “Students for Cooperation” from Detroit Michigan, “and reign in on these big oil companies and other polluters.”

The march began at the Michigan State University’s symbolic area called “The Rock.” It’s a monument at the center of MSU’s campus and symbolizes the university’s spirit, creativity, and character. It’s usually painted like a billboard for many student events.

The members of the group marched until they reached the plaza near El Azteco in downtown East Lansing.