Study: 53% of Michigan drivers are “unfamiliar” with new auto insurance laws

Elk hunters in Michigan had a successful season, harvesting more than they did the previous year.

The 160 elk harvested in 2019 includes 59 bulls, 94 cows and 7 calves.

Hunt period one, was 12 days long, and 96 state hunters harvested 71 elk.

During hunt period two, another 99 state hunters harvested 89 elk.

Among this year’s successful hunters was 8-year-old Braeleigh Miller who lives in Sunfield Township which is west of Grand Ledge.

Braeleigh took only one shot to harvest the 400-pound cow, and shortly afterwards, she helped to field-dress it as well.

When asked what her favorite part of the hunt was, she responded, “Seeing all the elk in the field. We went out to watch them the day before. They were all so big and beautiful.”

In 2018, 154 elk were harvested and 198 elk hunters spent about $187,691 on hunting trips to hunt elk.