Study: 53% of Michigan drivers are “unfamiliar” with new auto insurance laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new study reveals that Michigan drivers know little about the state’s new auto no-fault insurance law that takes effect July 1st

The study of 1,005 Michigan drivers was done by a southeast Michigan market research company.

They found that only 12% of insured motorists are “very familiar” and 35% are “a little familiar” with the new law, while 53% have just “heard of it” or are “not at all familiar.”

When lawmakers and the governor agreed on the auto insurance reforms in May of last year, Governor Whitmer provided a written statement that said in part, “The deal: guarantees rate relief for every Michigan driver; provides a choice in coverage levels; establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers; and removes the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors.”

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement that lawmakers’ vote “will finally fix our broken car insurance system.”

The medical coverage levels include: unlimited medical coverage per person per accident as well as anywhere between opting-out and up to $500,000 in medical coverage per person, per accident, according to the advocate group that sent the study press release.



