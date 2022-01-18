Study names Michigan as 8th worst state to drive in

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a WalletHub study, Michigan is among the worst states to be a driver in- 43rd place to be exact.
While the Mitten state is not the worst state to drive in, the study points out where some improvements can be made.
After comparing all 50 states using 31 key indicators, here’s what the study found out about Michigan:
- 20th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
- 19th – Traffic Fatality Rate
- 19th – Car Theft Rate
- 24th – Avg. Gas Prices
- 39th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
- 26th – Road Quality
- 30th – Traffic and Infrastructure
- 30th – Safety
- 11th – Access to Vehicles and Maintenance
To learn more about the metrics used for the study, click here.