Study names Michigan as 8th worst state to drive in

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a WalletHub study, Michigan is among the worst states to be a driver in- 43rd place to be exact.

While the Mitten state is not the worst state to drive in, the study points out where some improvements can be made.

After comparing all 50 states using 31 key indicators, here’s what the study found out about Michigan:

20 th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 19 th – Traffic Fatality Rate

– Traffic Fatality Rate 19 th – Car Theft Rate

– Car Theft Rate 24 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 39 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 26 th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 30 th – Traffic and Infrastructure

– Traffic and Infrastructure 30 th – Safety

– Safety 11th – Access to Vehicles and Maintenance

Images are courtesy of WalletHub.com

To learn more about the metrics used for the study, click here.