JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“It’s so very scary to have such little people experiencing such big mental health, said Behavior Health clinical supervisor at Family Service and Children’s Aid, Shannon Douglas.

Douglas has she’s dedicated her life to helping kids who are struggling with their mental health, and right now the need is growing.

“This has been the biggest rise since I’ve been in the field, and it’s been really across the board with you know kids, adolescents and adults.”

New research from the CDC shows that emergency room visits for cases of self-harm in children are up 50 percent since 2019, with visits for mental health up another 60 percent. Douglas says more time spent in isolation, a drop in social activities, and a lack of stability are to blame. Adding they’re all effects of the pandemic.

“We weren’t set up for this. Coping skills that we used to use aren’t working. It’s just really different out in the public now and our communities, the lack of connection.”

Experts say the best steps parents can take to help their kids starts with having an open conversation with your kids.

“Leave that open line of communication and make it ok to come and tell me if you are feeling differently. It’s not a bad thing to feel that way. We don’t ask to feel this way and know that we can get help,” said Douglas.

Experts say if symptoms last more than two weeks the best way to get support is by calling 2-1-1.