UPDATE: Stunner at MSU: Mark Dantonio retires as Spartan football coach

UPDATE: Mark Dantonio is scheduled to hold a media conference tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center. 6 News will livestream the event when Dantonio begins.
Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in MSU football history, is retiring.
Dantonio made his announcement today after key donors were called into a meeting today at MSU.
It was not announced what lead Dantonio to make the announcement today, one day before recruits can be signed to the football program.
Our media partners at MLive are reporting, in a lawsuit filed by former program staffer Curtis Blackwell, that Dantonio accompanied Blackwell to an in-home recruiting visit, a violation of NCAA rules.
Dantonio has a career record at Michigan State of 114-57, with his last win at the Pinstripe Bowl in December.
He became the MSU head coach in 2007 and coached the Spartans to a Rose Bowl win in 2013, a Cotton Bowl win in 2014 and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has been named by the university to be the acting head coach until Dantonio’s replacement is found.
>>>This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News