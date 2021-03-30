Submissions for community projects in Michigan’s 8th District now open

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin today hosted a zoom call with local leaders to discuss Congress’ new community project funding program, which is now open for submissions.

Rep. Slotkin said the program will allow Michigan legislators to use the funds for projects in Michigan’s 8th District.

Rep. Slotkin said this year, state and local governments can submit projects for consideration.

Rep. Slotkin plans to select ten projects from the 8th district to advocate for. From there, projects will have to be passed through the House and Senate as part of the appropriations bill the House passes each year.

To be considered, projects need to show that they will have a positive impact on the community and are a good use of taxpayer dollars.

Initial proposals are due by April 9 and formal applications are due April 16. More information and how to apply can be found at: https://slotkin.house.gov/community-project-funding-info

Have questions? Reach out to Representative Slotkin’s team: slotkin.appropriations@mail.house.gov.