A substitute teacher at Waverly High School has been put on a leave of absence due to an accusation made by a student.

The teacher was notified today according to EDUSTaff, a company that helps districts find substitutes.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating the alleged incident and is working with the school.



6 News has reached out to Waverly High School and we are still waiting to hear back.



Stay with 6 News on air and online as we learn more details over time.